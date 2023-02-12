Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 12 lashed out at the Left Front claiming that they looted poor people of Tripura in their 27 years of rule.

Addressing a public gathering at Udaipur constituency under Unakoti district, Tripura, Amit Shah alleged that TIPRA Motha is in a secret pact with CPI(M)-Congress.

“After CPI(M) formed an alliance with Congress, they proved that they cannot defeat the BJP”, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech at the rally. Amit Shah further claimed, “The Left front has made TIPRA Motha one of their pawn and the three parties are forming triple trouble for the state of Tripura”

Announcing a slew of poll promises, Amit Shah stated that the BJP Government is working for all round development of Tripura and will be soon introducing various schemes and projects for the state.

In his list of promises, Amit Shah mentioned, “Our government will include Manipuri Bishnupriya in primary education. Also, meritorious students will be provided scooties”.

Speaking on the government’s various initiatives Amit Shah stated that 2.5 lakh homes have been provided to the people of Tripura as ‘Har Ghar Vikas’ is a reality under PM Modi. Additionally 16000 sq feet of land has been designated for tea garden workers of the state.

With poll campaigning gaining tempo in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been boosting the election campaign by attending multiple Vijay Sankalp rallies in poll-bound Tripura.

Shah will be attending another Vijay Sankalp rally at Bishramganj constituency in Tripura in the evening along with a roadshow.



Also read : Tripura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold two election rallies in state on February 12