As many as 14,000 Bru voters will cast their votes for the first time in the Assembly election on February 16 in Tripura.

As per Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Ushajen Mog at least 13, 949 people from the newly settled Bru Community were enrolled in the electoral roll.

These tribal people are settled in 12 locations in four districts of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is expected to cast his vote at 8 AM at Sishu Vihar in the state's Agartala city on February 16.

Saha is contesting from Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency and will be visiting temples before casting his votes.

The voting process has at 7 AM and as many as 310 candidates were nominated among them around 19 nominations were rejected while around 32 nominations were withdrawn and lastly 259 candidates are in the fray.

Among these 259 candidates 28 are from All Indian Trinamool Congress, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, Tipra Motha fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI (M), 1 each from CPI, CPI (M)L, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.



In this election, as many as 28 lakh13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3, 337 polling stations across the state.

This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote today.

In this election 11, 000 women enrolled their names this time.

Apart from these 77 numbers of transgender will cast their vote which was earlier around 46.

Also read: Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister Manik Saha to cast his vote at 8 AM