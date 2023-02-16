With polling picking up pace in Tripura, 69.96 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 3 pm as per Election Commission data.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly constituencies of Tripura began at 7 am on February 16. With polling picking up pace, voters from far and wide, both young and old, arrived at their respective polling booths to cast their votes.

Stray incidents of violence have been reported in some polling booths in Tripura even though voting is underway for 60 assembly seats amidst heavy security deployment.

On the otherhand, after the Bru Migrants from Mizoram were resettled in the State of Tripura, they exercised their right to vote for the first time in the State.

Amid this, a group of voters from Dumboor Lake under the Dhalai district arrived on boats to cast their vote.

Pictures of the group of smiling young voters, going back on boats are trending on social media platforms.

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Holding their voter-id cards, the voters along with the boatman returned back to their homes after casting their votes.

As per reports, 51.42 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm.

Stray incidents of violence have been reported in some polling booths in Tripura even though voting is underway for 60 assembly seats amidst heavy security deployment.

After casting vote in Agartala, Former Chief Minister Sarkar said he has received information that at Bhabanipur, Nidaya, KK Nagar, and Nirbhoypur under Dhanpur Assembly Constituency polling agents of Left Front were not allowed to enter the polling stations and whoever has entered, has came under attack and throw them outside the polling stations.

“Voters started mobilizing. In many places, BJP-backed miscreants tried to prevent the voters. From Agartala, we immediately informed Chief Electoral Officer and said he is taking up the matter. We tried to contact the Additional Returning Officer (AROs) but were unable to connect with him at the same time another AROs said they can’t handle such small things as he is in the strong room. So the point is at morning why he is in a strong room in the morning”, alleged Sarkar.