The polling for the Tripura Assembly election was completed amid tight security with 81.10 per cent voter turnout till 4:30 PM.

As per sources, voting is still being held at around 150 polling stations.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly constituencies of Tripura began at 7 am on February 16. With polling picking up pace, voters from far and wide, both young and old, arrived at their respective polling booths to cast their votes.

Stray incidents of violence have been reported in some polling booths in Tripura even though voting is underway for 60 assembly seats amidst heavy security deployment.

Also Read: Tripura election 2023: No major violence reported in poll-bound state, says CEO Gitte

On the otherhand, after the Bru Migrants from Mizoram were resettled in the State of Tripura, they exercised their right to vote for the first time in the State.

While speaking exclusively with India Today NE Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said that till 4 PM the voter turnout was 80 per cent across the state.

“Some people are still in the queue and so we expect that the voter turnout would go upto 90%. This all shows that the election of this year conducting in a very peaceful way and in discipline”, he said.

He, however, admitted that some stray incidents took place in various places but people have come out in large numbers since morning.

“In the 2018 Assembly election, the final turnout was 89%. But we are expecting more this time. Some small and stray incidents took place and as soon as we received the complaint police have take action immediately.

There is no fair in the air. We have been able to create a conducive atmosphere so that a large number of people are coming out”, he said.

No major incident has taken place this time but stray incidents have taken place in parts of the Sephaijala district, South district and in parts of West District.

In Boxanagar under Sepahijala district polling agent of Left Front allegedly came under attack, and in Hrisyamukh under South BJP-backed miscreants allegedly tried to prevent voters but miserably failed as large numbers of voters came against them.

In Khayerpur under West District Left Front candidate Pabitra Kar’s polling agent’s vehicle was partially vandalized.