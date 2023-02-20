Tripura deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma alleged that Tipra Motha-backed miscreants allegedly attacked a BJP polling agent on February 20.

As per reports, BJP karyakarta Ratan Deb Barma was beaten up by Tipra Motha's anti-social goons only because the victim was the BJP polling agent.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jishnu Dev Varma wrote, "BJP karyakarta Ratan Deb Barma was beaten up by Tipra Motha anti social goons because he was the BJP polling agent."

"Is this Thansa democracy??? Elections are over and the people have voted. No one can change the peoples’ verdict now," he added.

Also Watch: Post-poll violence erupts in Kumarghat area of Tripura's Unakoti district

Earlier on February 18, At least 4 persons were injured after a scuffle broke out allegedly between CPIM, Congress, and BJP workers in Kumarghat under the Unakoti district of Tripura.

Speaking over the issue, a senior official in the condition of anonymity India Today NE that on February 17 in the Rakhaltali area under the Unakoti district, a hot altercation took place between some people in which party colour was added and tried to accelerate it.

“However we have controlled the situation but later at around 9 PM, BJP workers took out a rally and partially vandalized one party of Congress. However, till night the situation was under control. Later this morning another incident took place between some people and following this Congress and CPIM workers jointly blockade road”, the official said.

He further informed that following the road blockade all of a sudden workers of both the party started pelting stones at each other however later the road blockade was lifted.

“Taking advantage of this road blockade and pelting stones some miscreants attacked one person and undergoing treatment in GB Pant hospital”, the official said.