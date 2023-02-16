The percentage of voter turnout in Tripura Assembly elections till 9 am has been recorded at 13.92 per cent, as per Election Commission report.



There is a huge voter turnout in several polling stations with many turning up to vote at 5.30 am in the morning of February 16.



Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident.



Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen and BJP candidate from Banamalipur Rajiv Bhattacharjee were among the first to cast their votes among the top leaders.



Voting for the 60-member Assembly constituencies begun at 7 am on February 16. A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in fray. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are teaming up to run for office in the upcoming elections. In 55 constituencies, the BJP has put forward candidates, while IPFT is running for six seats.

There are 12 female candidates from the BJP. 47 seats are up for grabs between the Left Front and Congress.

There are 58 independent candidates for 28 Trinamool Congress seats.

From Town Bordowali, Chief Minister Manik Saha is running for office. In opposition to him, Congress has fielded Ashish Kumr Saha. In May of last year, Manik Saha succeeded Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister.

Rajiv Bhattacharjee, state president of the Tripura BJP, is running for office in the Banamalipur constituency. Biplab Deb served as the seat's previous representative.

Jitendra Choudhary, state general secretary of the CPI(M), is running for office in the Sabroom constituency.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has been chosen by the BJP to represent the Dhanpur constituency. Bhoumik is the second woman from the Northeast and the first woman from Tripura to hold the position of Union minister. Amiya Dayal Noatia will challenge Bhoumik in the seat for Tipra Motha.

From the Radhakishorpur constituency, the BJP has chosen Pranajit Singh Roy, an incumbent MLA. He faces Partha Karmakar of the CPI-ML.



Also read : Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: CM Manik Saha casts vote in Agartala, urges first-time voters to exercise their franchise