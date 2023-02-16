With polling picking up pace in Tripura, the poll body has reported a voter turnout of 40 per cent till 12 pm.

There is a huge voter turnout in several polling stations with many turning up to vote at 5.30 am in the morning of February 16.



Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident.



Although there has been stray incidents of violence where one polling agent has been attacked in Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, claimed former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar.



After casting vote in Agartala, Former Chief Minister Sarkar said he has received information that at Bhabanipur, Nidaya, KK Nagar, and Nirbhoypur under Dhanpur Assembly Constituency polling agents of Left Front were not allowed to enter the polling stations and whoever has entered, has came under attack and throw them outside the polling stations.



“Voters started mobilizing. In many places, BJP-backed miscreants tried to prevent the voters. From Agartala, we immediately informed Chief Electoral Officer and said he is taking up the matter. We tried to contact the Additional Returning Officer (AROs) but were unable to connect with him at the same time another AROs said they can’t handle such small things as he is in the strong room. So the point is at morning why he is in a strong room in the morning”, alleged Sarkar.



He said that wherever voters are facing obstacles, are protesting and blockading roads, chanting slogs.

“In parts of Udaipur, Belonia such incidents are taking place. But this all is proving again that BJP is scared and people will not allow such thing time”, he added.



Also read : Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: 32.12 per cent voter turnout till 11 am