Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb cast his vote in Udaipur on February 16.



Exuding confidence of BJP winning majority seats in the elections, Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that Tripura has come out of a long period of darkness as there is development now after the arrival of BJP in the state.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha was among the top leaders who cast their vote in the morning.



TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, Former CM and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar have also cast their votes.



Over 28.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, with 14,15,233 male voters, 13,99,289 female voters, and 62 third-party voters among them, according to the Election Commission. At 3,337 polling places, the vote is already being counted.

For the elections, adequate security measures have been put in place. There are 97 police stations in the state that are all run by women. There are 94,815 18- to 19-year-old voters and 6,21,505 22- to 29-year-old voters. With 9,81,089 registered voters, the 40-59 age group casts the most votes.

A triangular election is possible because the Congress and CPI(M), longtime rivals, formed a pre-poll alliance to defeat the BJP, while the BJP, hoping to keep its power, is running with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), and the Tipra Motha, a powerful regional party founded in 2021 by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and regarded as a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly, emerged as an influential However, the Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates for a number of seats.



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