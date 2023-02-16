Amidst tight security across Tripura, the election in 60 Assembly seats in the state, has begun on February 16 morning.



The voting process which started from 7 AM amidst tight security have not receive any reports of violence but some malfunction in the EVMs which was found has been replaced by the poll officials.



In this election around 310 was nominated candidates and among them around 19 nominations was rejected and around 32 nominations were withdrawn while 259 candidates are in fray.



Among this 259 candidates 28 are from All Indian Trinamool Congress, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, Tipra Motha fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI (M), 1 each from CPI, CPI (M)L, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.



In this election as many as 28 lakh 13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3, 337 polling stations across the state.



This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote today.

In this election around 11, 000 women enrolled their name this time.

Apart from these 77 numbers of transgender will cast their vote which was earlier around 46.



Also read : Around 20,000 officials leave for polling stations for Tripura election on February 16