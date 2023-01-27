Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura will declare its candidate list on January 27 for the forthcoming elections, said sources.

As per the sources, the meeting of the parliamentary board will begin at 3 PM today and will be chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda at the party's national headquarters in Delhi.

Earlier, the Tripura BJP core group had met Union Minister Amit Shah at the national capital and discussed the poll strategy.

Reportedly, the meeting went on for almost five hours at the BJP national president JP Nadda's residence.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion on each candidate took place during the core group meeting, and a list of shortlisted candidates was also prepared to be discussed in the CEC meeting.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election Incharge Mahesh Sharma, BJP north east convenor Sambit Patra, former CM, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik are expected to attend the CEC meeting.

Meanwhile, the Left Front has released the candidates list for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats.

According to sources, the Congress, which is all set to compete in the elections as an alliance, will have the opportunity to fill the 12/19 slots on the left front nomination list.

In addition, the BJP's election committee met in the "Sonartari" hotel to create a preliminary list of candidates for the elections, which would then need to be approved and ratified by the party's central leadership and parliamentary board.

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