Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Iran on February 3 arrived in the poll-bound state Tripura to participate in a rally.

They were welcomed by the Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and MP Biplab Kumar Deb at Aiport.

As per BJP sources, Nadda will address two mass gatherings including one in Kumarghat of Unakoti district and one in Amarpur of Gomati District.

While Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to address three mass gatherings tomorrow in poll-bound Tripura.

He will address the mass gathering in Banamalipur Assembly Constituency in Agartala, Krishnapur Assembly Constituency of Khowai district, and Suryamaninagar of West district.

Yesterday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has inspected the preparedness for the visit of Nadda.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit the state on February 6 to join the campaign, whereas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign in the state on February 7.

Also read: Tripura poll 2023: 259 candidates in fray, 32 nominations withdrawn