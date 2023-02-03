A host of star campaigners including BJP National President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Smriti Irani to arrive in Tripura for a campaign on February 3.

As per BJP sources, Nadda who is arriving here today will address two mass gatherings including one in Kumarghat of Unakoti district and one in Amarpur of Gomati District.

While Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to address three mass gatherings tomorrow in poll-bound Tripura.

He will address the mass gathering in Banamalipur Assembly Constituency in Agartala, Krishnapur Assembly Constituency of Khowai district, and in Suryamaninagar of West district.

Yesterday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has inspected the preparedness for the visit of Nadda.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit the state on February 6 to join the campaign, whereas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign in the state on February 7.

Also read: Tripura: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address three mass gatherings on February 3