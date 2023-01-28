The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura state unit on January 28 announced its alliance with its former ally IPFT in the upcoming state assembly election.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha said that Tripura BJP has been allied with the IPFT since the 2018 assembly polls with a common objective and has been able to deliver to the people of the state all the developments.

"You all know whenever BJP ally with any political parties we the saffron party do not part away with anyone, however, there are cases where other parties have left us," the CM added.

Also Read: Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party announces candidate list for Assembly polls

In this 2023 election, the IPFT will contest from five ST reserve constituency seats. IPFT leader NC Debbarma's daughter Jayanti Debbarma to contest from Asharambari constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released candidate lists for the Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 16.

''A total of 48 seats were declared today. While the rest 12 seats will be declared soon,'' said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while releasing the candidate list.

Patra also informed that the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali constituency.

''On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma will contest from Charilam constituency, MP and MoS Pratima Bhoumik will contest from the Dhanpur constituency,'' he added.

He further added that out of 48 candidates on the first list, 11 are women.

