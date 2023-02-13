TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on February 13 accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting the people of the state.

Pradyot further mentioned that this time the party will definitely defeat the BJP in the Assembly elections.

“Will definitely defeat the BJP and there will be no compromise made in our demands”, Pradyot said while addressing a mass gathering at Raima Valley in Tripura.

Hitting out at the BJP leaders for making tall promises but no actual development work witnessed for the poor, Debbarma further added, “You are the owner of this land. Don’t beg for your rights. This time we will snatch our rights from them”.

“Have seen how BJP has looted the poor. This time vote for TIPRA Motha, ”Quipped Debbarma.

Hailing the party as caretakers of the people of Tripura, Pradyot further exclaimed, “TIPRA Motha is not a party for politicians, but a party for the common people”.

Earlier, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma claimed that the main contest in Tripura will be between them and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TIPRA Motha chief said this while addressing a rally in Tripura's Dhalai district on February 11.

''I can say that in this election, the main fight will be between BJP and TIPRA Motha. I want to tell Bengalis in Tripura that this time, Bengalis, Tribal, Muslims, and Christians will come together and will defeat BJP,'' he added.

He also claimed that the saffron party has fooled the people of Tripura in five years and urged people to cast their vote in the favour of TIPRA Motha.

It is worth mentioning that TIPRA Motha is contesting alone in this election as no party agreed to greater TIPRA land.



Also read : Tripura: It will be BJP versus TIPRA Motha in this Assembly election, claims Pradyot Debbarma