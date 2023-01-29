The old guard of BJP in Tripura is predicting that the party this time would face a tough challenge in winning the election as the party didn’t field candidates properly as the party has fielded ‘controversial candidates’ in some assembly constituencies.



Speaking with India Today NE former state BJP President Ranajoy Deb has claimed that there is a loophole in the selection of candidates following which revolt started among party workers in many places.



“I don’t know how they have selected candidates for the election but as the reports published in newspapers, it seems they have maintained the system of selection of candidates. But there were no such changes in the candidates' list but fielded some controversial candidates in some assembly elections following which a revolt has started among BJP workers which proved there was some loophole in the selection process. But in selecting candidates there were several surveys by different teams of BJP but there are loopholes which led to this revolt”, he said.



Deb said that he is not happy with the list and wondering about more changes in the candidate list which didn’t happen.



He however claimed that this time the party may face tough challenges because of less work and candidate selection.



“In 2018 it was a wave against CPIM and no allegations were there against BJP as the party was fresh and eventually formed government but this time we have to give answers what we have done or not. This election will not be that easy for ruling BJP unlike 2018. It will tough for BJP to win this election”, old BJP guard said.

Claiming that BJP’s culture has changed in Tripura, the Ex Chief said, “A CPIM leader who used to talk against BJP and when he didn’t receive ticket he joined BJP and got ticket. This is not culture of BJP. This type of people has no clue about BJP’s ideology and because of such people BJP facing many problems in the state. Most of the leaders in government are from Congress and original BJP leaders now nowhere. Original BJP leaders deprived of everything”.



Also read : Tripura polls 2023: Massive revolt among BJP workers over candidate list