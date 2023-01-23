The ruling BJP in poll-bound Tripura on January 23 met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte and demanded to find out the persons who intentionally put ink on posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A five-member delegation of state BJP including Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Vice President Ashok Sinha, BJP leader Balai Goswami, BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar, and others on January 23 met the CEO Kiran Gitte, West District Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath and West District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan.

After holding a meeting, Education Minister Nath told reporters that as BJP is one of the largest political parties in India, they have also some responsibility to conduct the election freely and fair.

“We have requested the CEO to take appropriate steps to solve problems which the ruling BJP is facing in some areas”, he said.

Minister Nath further alleged that a section of civil administration officials engaged in election work intentionally covered the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by putting ink on the pictures.

“We have observed that a section of civil administration officials engaged with election work intentionally covering pictures of PM Modi after putting ink on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is a criminal offense. So we have demanded immediate action against them by identifying them as people will not tolerate. It’s a criminal offense”, said Nath.

He however claimed that the allegations and complaints that the opposition political parties filed with CEO is completely baseless.

“Opposition political parties have lost their ground. They are nowhere in the ground. All the allegations of the opposition political parties are baseless and for this we have come here to aware the CEO about the reality.

On the recently held scuffle between Congress and BJP in Majlishpur Assembly Constituency, the minister has demanded that Congress should apologize openly for their mistake.

“In the Jirania incident, Congress has raised many allegations, but ECI and Police have clearly said that the bike rally of Congress held without any prior permission of police led to a law and order crisis situation. In these circumstances Congress leader should make an apology openly”, he added.

While Vice President Ashok Sinha alleged that oppositions are intentionally carrying out violence just to create a bad image of the BJP as the party is now in government.

“Around 10 booth offices were vandalized or set fire to it. We have informed everything to CEO and the Police. We are happy after the meeting. We are working by maintaining all the guidelines of MCC”, Sinha added.