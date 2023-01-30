In a recent development BJP MLA Dr Atul Debbarma on Janaury 30 submitted his resignation as an MLA from Krishnapur (No-29) tribal reserve assembly constituency.

He submitted his resignation in a letter addressed to the speaker Ratan Chakraborty.He did not cite any reason for his resignation but merely said “ I am submitting my resignation consciously and in sound mind” and requested the speaker to accept the same.

Dr Atul Debbama, a veteran RSS man and renowned doctor of AIIMS , Delhi, had joined politics before the assembly elections of 2018 and became an MLA after winning the election from the tribal reserve Krishnapur (No-29) assembly constituency.

But he was dropped as a candidate this time when the BJP central leadership announced the party’s list of nominations for the February 16 assembly polls on January 28 without even informing or consulting him.

Sources close to Dr Atul Debbarma said that he is deeply shocked at the treatment meted out to him by the state and central BJP leadership.

Earlier in the day, claiming that BJP doesn’t consider TIPRA Motha as a factor for the Assembly election, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 30 reiterated that his party will win in more than 50 seats in the forthcoming assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Speaking with reporters after filing nomination papers for the election, Dr. Saha claimed that BJP is confident that the party will win the majority of seats.

“Our winning in the majority of seats is confirmed. We are confident that BJP will form the government again. I am receiving huge responses from door-to-door campaigns. People are happy and greet me with smiling faces which indicates the people have faith in us”, said CM Saha.

CM Dr Saha will be contesting from the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency which is his home turf.