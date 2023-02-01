Ahead of the poll in Tripura and to give a boost to the campaign of BJP, the national president of the party JP Nadda is arriving in the poll-bound state on February 03 next to address a massive gathering at Unakoti district of the state.

Following the program of the Nadda, today former chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Labour Minister Bhagaban Chandra Das and BJP election in charge Dr Mahendra Singh inspected the preparation at Unakoti district.

Later speaking on the issue, MP Biplab Kumar Deb said on February 03 at PWD Ground in Unakoti district BJP national President JP Nadda will address a mass gathering.

Also Read: Tripura: Trinamool Congress announces names of 37-star campaigners, Mamata Banerjee to arrive on Feb 6

“During the mass gathering all the candidates of BJP from Unakoti district will be present on the stage. JP Nadda will address the gathering highlighting the developmental works of the central government and state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe this rally will be a historic rally”, said Deb.

On the other hand, a host of Trinamool Congress stars campaigners including prominent Trinamool Congress leaders will be arriving in poll-bound Tripura for campaigning.

All India Trinamool Congress announced the names of star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections on February 1.

In this context, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress tweeted, "New era of development is coming to Tripura following @MamataOfficial's ideology. Several top leaders of TMC are going to campaign in Tripura with a message of change ahead of the assembly elections”.

All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are going to arrive in the state on February 6 and 7 for the upcoming assembly elections.