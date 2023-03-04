The situation heated up in the Indranagar area under the 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency after a party office of the ruling BJP was allegedly vandalized by CPIM and Congress workers on March 3 late at night.

Protesting this, the locals of the area including the BJP workers have blockaded the road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits engaged in the incident.

Speaking on the issue, BJP candidate who contested from 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency Papia Datta who lost against Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “Sudip Roy Barman thought that BJP would win around 5 seats but we are ready to form the government again and he can’t accept it. After the announcement of results, you will not find any kind of violence in which BJP workers are engaged but for the last three days our BJP workers are facing attacks by CPIM and Congress and yesterday miscreants backed by the opposition political party vandalized the party office and hurled a bomb on it and also vandalized a small shop”.



Also Read: Tripura left front alleges political violence by BJP, demands strict action

She alleged that CPIM and Congress workers out of frustration as they couldn’t form a government is working to disrupt the peace of the state and Agartala city too.



“They are trying to provoke the BJP workers but we will not respond to it and we have faith in the law. But I want to request them to stop all these things immediately and should take retirement from politics which he has promised if failed to come into power”, she said.

Soon after the blockade, a huge contingent of police and CAPF were deployed in the area to avert any kind of incident.

A protestor alleged that the incident occurred yesterday late at night as in the morning they found the party office vandalized.

“We have also found some bombs. Police have also arrived and collected the evidence. This incident was done by CPIM and Congress workers. For many days the miscreants of CPIM and Congress have unleashed a series of violence in the 6 Agartala Assembly constituency. We want strict action against the culprit and immediate arrest. Or else we will continue our protest. We have also mentioned the name of the culprits to the police”, the protestors said.