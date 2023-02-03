Ahead of the election in Tripura, BJP national president JP Nadda on February 3 claimed that the state which was a land of insurgency and violence has become a state possessing Peace, Development and Prosperity.

Nadda who arrived here this morning to address two mass gatherings has said that he got the opportunity to start the poll campaign through the Vijay Sankalp Rally and the attendance of the people today proved that the people of the state have decided to form the government again.

“Prime Minister Modi had said that the state of Tripura could also make progress just like any other part of the country, and these 5 years stand as testimony to his very belief. In the last five years, Tripura has proved that this state is not.

This is not an old Tripura anymore, this is a 'New Tripura', filled with aspirations and achievements. The double-engine government has truly transformed the picture of the state”, said Nadda addressing a mammoth gathering at Amarpur in the Gomati district.

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He claimed that Tripura, under the BJP, has become prosperous; the journey will continue & the State will embrace more and more prosperity now.

“Five years ago, Tripura was a land of insurgency, violence, bandh, strikes and terrorism. But now, under the BJP rule, Tripura has become a state possessing Peace, Development and Prosperity. There had always been corruption, violence, and cheating and not under the Congress rule, under the Communists' rule. They have both stood together now, both are corrupt. But the BJP has come ahead to save Tripura from the clutches of corruption and misrule”, claimed Nadda.

He said that PM Modi has been a guardian of the Northeast & he has always been concerned about the development in this region.

On the Union Budget, Nadda said that Union Budget 2023-24, the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' is a blueprint for India's development; it is filled with aspirations and a framework to make the nation's economy truly inclusive and empowered.



“This budget yields a basis for women empowerment, for providing opportunities to youth, for strengthening the vulnerable sections of societies; it is a budget about caring the needs of people with a further push towards 'leaving no one behind'. This budget will help India to become a 'Developed country' and offers the opportunities for holistic development to the state of Tripura”, he said.