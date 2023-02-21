To review the post-poll law and order situation in Tripura, a delegation team headed by Chief Secretary of Tripura JK Sinha along with Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan arrived in the North district of the state which shares an interstate boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

The administration is taking all efforts to deal with the post-poll violence across the state.

In this situation, till now the situation in the North district is still calm and no violence has taken place.

Therefore, to keep the situation normal and in maintaining harmony, the officials arrived in Dharmanagar city in the North district and an important meeting was held with the District Magistrate and North Superintendent of Police.

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Apart from DGP and Chief Secretary, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte, Additional Director General of Police Saurabh Tripathi, North district magistrate Dr Nagesh Kumar B, and District Superintendent of Police Dr Kiran Kumar were present in this meeting.

Later, speaking with reporters, CEO Gitte said that the situation in the north district is under control and hopeful that it will remain intact after the election results.

“Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Additional Director General of Police have arrived here in North district to review the post-poll law and order situation. Counting will be held on March 02. So in any circumstances in the north district law, order and peace should prevail like in earlier days. The way District Administration, Police, and CAPF have taken all measures, I believe counting will be held peacefully and there will be no violence”, said Gitte.