After winning the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister and candidate of BJP Dr Manik Saha on March 2 directed his party workers to refrain from untoward incidents after the announcement of results.

After coming out from the counting hall, CM Dr Saha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda along with central and regional level leaders.

He also conveyed his warm wishes to the BJP karyakartas including booth presidents, prishtha pramukhs for their relentless support towards the saffron camp.

Also Read: Tripura Elections 2023: BJP leads in 34 seats, TIPRA Motha, CPI(M) in close pursuit

“In the coming days, we are determined to focus on ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ and accelerate the development trend across the state. This is the first time, a triangular contest took place in the history of the state. And a peaceful election took place on February 16 last. We had appealed to all ruling and opposition political parties’ workers to refrain from untoward incidents after the announcement of results”, he added.

The counting of votes for the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura began on March 2, and as per the latest updates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 34 seats, followed by TIPRA Motha in 12 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in 11 seats.

In a significant victory for TIPRA Motha, Brishaketu Debbarma has won from the Simna constituency, as per the latest reports.

However, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma lost to TIPRA Motha candidate Subodh Deb Barma by 800 votes in the Charilam constituency, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

On the other hand, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won from the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly constituency. The Town Bordowali constituency is one of the key constituencies in the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura.