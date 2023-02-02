Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 2 visited and inspected all the preparation of the venue where BJP national president JP Nadda will address two mammoth gatherings.

Nadda will be arriving in Tripura on February 3 to address two party gatherings in Kumarghat of Unakoti district and another one in Amarpur of Gomati district following the 2023 Assembly election.

“BJP National President JP Nadda is arriving in Tripura to address two programs of the party one in Kumarghat and another one in Amarpur. He is coming following the assembly election. Tomorrow he will address two massive gatherings. As he is coming to the poll-bound state for campaigning, I came here to Kumarghat to inspect the overall preparedness and to look after the loophole. I will also go to Amarpur to check the preparation”, said CM.

Also Read: Tripura poll 2023: 259 candidates in fray, 32 nominations withdrawn

When asked about the tentative schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Dr Saha said that the office of the PM has given a tentative date which is February 11 and 13 for the arrival of PM Modi.

“Starting from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi and other senior leaders are arriving in the state. We received two dates for PM Modi one is 11 and another is 13th February and the rest of things will confirm from his office”, said CM.

Meanwhile, 259 candidates from the upcoming Tripura assembly election are in the fray after 32 candidates withdraw their candidature on February 2.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said for this forthcoming assembly election 310 nomination papers were submitted among these 19 nomination papers were rejected.

“We have rejected 19 nomination papers as they had no proposal papers of 10 people, they didn’t deposit security money and based on other issues. Among this 291 candidates were left and today on the last day of withdrawal of candidature 32 candidates withdrew it. After all the procedure 259 candidates are in the fray while in 2018 the number was 297”, said Gitte.