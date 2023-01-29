As the election is approaching, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has intensified his door-to-door campaign in his 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency and claimed that BJP will win the 2023 Assembly poll with a landslide victory.

This would be the second election which the CM will be contesting from 8 Town Bordowali from where former MLA Asish Kumar Saha of Congress would be contested.

CM Dr Saha claimed that he is confident enough that BJP would form the government again like in 2018 with a landslide victory.

“As usual wherever I am going people are accepting me with happiness and receiving support from them. I am feeling good. The way PM Modi is working for real development, people are happy”, said Chief Minister Saha on January 29.

Saha, however, claimed that a wave of development is prevailing in Tripura after BJP formed the government and for which people are happy.

“People are also happy with the work of state government. There is a wave of development in the state under the BJP government and people are also aware of the work. Now they are saying the only BJP government is the only government that stays with people during their bad or good times. In coming days I am confident that like in 2018 BJP will form government again in 2023”, the CM added.

The CM further wrote on his Facebook, “Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to fight the upcoming assembly elections by channeling public blessings. People support is with Modiji. An unprecedented public response was observed today in the public relations campaign in booth No. 51 of the Bordowali assembly constituency. 16th February is coming, the day of voting for BJP”.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha releases first list of candidates for Assembly Polls 2023