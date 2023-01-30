Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 30 visited a temple in Agartala, ahead of filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister sought the blessings of the almighty ahead of filing his nominations who will be reportedly accompanied by other top leaders including Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Apart from CM Saha, other top leaders of Tripura, Deputy CM Jishnu Debbarma, and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman will be filing their nomination papers on January 30.

As per reports, after filing nomination papers, BJP will begin its poll rally from Raj Bhawan.

In the wake of elections, security has been tightened a day before the filing of nomination papers by candidates of different political parties in the poll-bound Tripura.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE Director General of Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan said the police administration has made special security arrangements for tomorrow’s (January 30) filing of nomination papers by political parties.

“We have ensured free, fair, and violence free election for which we have made special security arrangements across the state. Adequate security arrangements were made in the offices of RO and in other offices where political parties would submit their nomination papers tomorrow”, said DGP.

He further said that two hundred companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) have already arrived and are deployed all over the state to ensure a trouble-free campaign for the February 16 elections.

“Two hundred companies more will come by next week to ensure a free and fair election, they are on the way; we expect the upcoming assembly polls to be completely free and fair. Last time we got 300 companies of CAPF and this time we are receiving additional 100 forces” said DGP Amitabha Ranjan.

The DGP said elaborate arrangements of security were made across the state for the election.