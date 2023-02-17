Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 17 alleged that Congress and CPIM which are the party of terror have tried to instigate BJP workers to create a nuisance during polling hours and also claimed that TIPRA Motha is also following the same culture.

Addressing a post-election press conference at CM’s residence, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that after this government was formed a flow of change was prevailing in the state which was clearly seen in the election.

“In the history of Tripura, this was the first election that was held without any violence and rigging. It was a peaceful election. In the last 35 years of CPIM and Congress rule they used scientific rigging to increase the voting turnout. Without rigging the election held peacefully except for some stray incidents”, claimed Chief Minister.

Also Read: Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: 81.10 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4:30 PM

Claiming that the people of the state want peace and tranquillity, the CM said that CPIM and Congress have tried to disrupt the peace during the poll.

“BJP will form government again and I am confident of winning. In the last 2018 election, we won 36 seats and in this election more than 36 seats we will win. We have also given five seats to our alliance partner IPFT and hoping for the best. And of course, the alliance of CPIM and Congress has helped us”, said CM adding that Tipra Motha is not a factor for the saffron party.

When asked him why some BJP workers reportedly came under attack, the CM said, “Congress and CPIM which is a party of terror have tried to instigate the BJP workers and want to stay in power by using terror. We have directed our workers not to react to the instigation. Our workers came under attack. Police are working and we don’t want to take the law into our hands as we are a party with differences even the Tipra Motha also following the culture of CPIM and Congress.”

When asked why voter turnout in his 8 Town Bordowali was low than last time, the CM, however, admitting the fact said, “In Agartala, people are very educated and some of their children stay outside so they couldn't cast vote”.