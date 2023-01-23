As the 60 seats assembly polls in is slated to be held on February 16, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) would declare the names of all candidates on January 25.

Speaking to reporters, PCC President Birajit Sinha on January 23 said that Congress would declare their candidate list on January 25.

“We have already decided our candidate’s name which will be discussed in the meeting of Central Election Committee at New Delhi. On January 25 we will declare the names of all the candidates for the assembly polls”, said Sinha.

He further informed that the dialogue on seat sharing with opposition CPI (M) is under process.

“We will not field candidate in those places where Congress might be defeated but chances of CPI(M) candidates to win is high. So the dialogue on seat sharing with opposition CPI (M) is under process”, he said adding that he is hopeful that people will support this alliance.

Perhaps this time in the history of Tripura election the grand old Congress and CPI (M) have come together to contest the election in a move to defeat BJP and to free the people of the state from the alleged misrule of the saffron party.

Earlier in the day , in a recent development , Former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 23, said sources.

Previously, Bhowmik, who was the state president of the Tripura unit Trinamool Congress, has his party several times.