Claiming that BJP will be completely wiped out from Tripura, Congress MLA, and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday released the party’s election manifesto for the Tripura assembly election.

Roy Barman said that they have released the poll manifesto of Congress following the problems of people the party has included 20 major and important promises in their manifesto.

“Among these 20 promises number one is law and order, strict action and zero tolerance policy against crime against women, Lokayukt will be more powerful after amendment, free medical treatment for poor, Rs 50000 for wedding of girl child of BPL families, free education for all girls upto Post Graduate and will declare war against drug kingpin and etc”, said Roy Barman.

Claiming that Congress didn’t form the party for vote bank politics.

Roy Barman said, ‘We are not jumla party like BJP. In 2018 BJP had promised 299 promises and not a single one was fulfilled. We don’t do politics with people’s sentiments. However, we are happy that left front for the first time has made a change in their poll manifesto. After thinking all aspects we have released the list, not for vote bank politics. Congress has overlooked its party’s interest just to save the people of the state”.

He also appealed the voter to vote for Congress and CPIM and so that BJP’s deposit is forfeited.

On violence, Roy Barman has said, “Each and everyday violence is taking place. In Kailasahar, Kamalpur, Suryamaninagar, and Khayerpur violence are taking place. It’s really a joke that ECI has assured of zero poll violence. I want to ask where the zero-poll violence is. It’s a mockery. No matter what they want to do it. We will move ahead and I can assure the people of the state that BJP will be completely wiped out from the state”.