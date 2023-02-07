Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on February 7 claimed that the only identity of Congress is ‘corruption’.



Yogi Adityanath arrived here this morning to campaign for BJP candidates in the poll-bound Tripura.

“For a long time, Tripura has seen and tolerated the misrule, anarchy, and hooliganism of CPI (M). Because of CPIM youth became unemployed in the state, farmers were facing losses, and women's safety was nowhere. Fear psychoses were prevailing across the state during CPIM tenure. But when double engine government takes charge of Tripura, without discrimination people started enjoying all the benefits of government’s scheme”, he said.

He said Congress has a history to cheat the country and now has come here again with the CPIM to deprive and to make the people fool again.



“You have to be aware of them. Congress has ruled the country for many years but their development schemes never touched any villages. Congress will always play with your fair and belief. Congress has raised questions over the existence of lord Ram and Krishna. During the UPA government, massive corruption came up including 2g scam, a Coal scam, and a Commonwealth scam. Corruption is the identity of Congress. But now youths are getting employment, and farmers are receiving benefits. When people are supporting BJP, Congress came with CPIM to hatch a conspiracy against the saffron”, the senior BJP leader said.



He claimed that Tripura has achieved a new identity because of the development work that the BJP government did in the last five years.



“First time in Tripura double engine government’s work can be seen everywhere. If anyone wants to witness the real example of PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ then Tripura is the only place. Without any discrimination people of Tripura are enjoying the benefits of the Tripura government. This time CPIM and Congress are contesting this election which indicates that they want to work for misrule and anarchy”, he added.



Also read : Congress playing with your emotions, doing divisive politics: UP CM Yogi Adityanath