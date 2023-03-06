CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on March 6 alleged that soon after the declaration of election results on March 02, around 668 incidents of violence have taken place across the state where opposition political party workers came under attack and their houses, shops either ransacked or vandalized.

He said this after a three-member delegation of CPIM on March 5 met Chief Secretary J K Sinha and submit a memorandum apprising him about the violence which CPIM party workers are facing by alleged ruling BJP-backed hooligans throughout the state.

The delegation consisted of CPIM state secretary and newly elected MLA and CPIM state committee secretary Chaudhury, Left Front convener and former MP Narayan Kar, and former Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty.

In the memorandum, Chaudhury demanded measures to contain the acts of violence and extend relief to the victim's families.

“You must be aware of the fact that immediately after the result of the Assembly Election, since the 2nd March afternoon onwards, the entire state has once again engulfed into total lawlessness due to post-poll violence resorted to by the supporters of BJP. There is a large number of incidents of intimidation in different forms like vandalizing, looting, and arson of dwelling houses and business establishments, physical attacks, extortion of huge money, physical attacks, and creating embargo on the livelihoods of the common people, etc. Till now there are reports of more than one thousand incidents, out of which the detail of 668 cases is being enclosed”, the memorandum reads.

He also alleged that the situation has arisen due to the direct instigation of the party in power and the simultaneously partisan role of the law and order machinery.

“Hardly there is any arrest or any sort of effective measures to control this menace, which has been continuing since the hours of BJP got the majority though their vote share is declined to 40 per cent against 60 per cent went to the opposition combined. In this grave situation, we on behalf of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tripura State Committee seeking your immediate intervention into the matter, so that the trouble-mongers are strongly handled, stringent applications of law and order, and extend necessary financial and medical relief to the victim families” the memorandum further reads.

The CPIM leaders have also urged the Chief Secretary to convene a peace meeting at the state level with the leaders of the different political parties so that peace and tranquillity are contained with immediate effect.

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