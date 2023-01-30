Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 30 stated that in 2023 Assembly Election BJP will win in more seats than the 2018 assembly election in Tripura.



Dr Sarma arrived here in Agartala to participate in the nomination rally of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.



After performing puja at the decade old Durga Bari temple here in Agartala, CM Dr Sarma said, “This time in Tripura election BJP would win in more seats than 2018 Assembly election. In 2018 fear psychosis were prevailing but now peace is prevailing. So that to continue this peace and development in Tripura people will vote for BJP and as per my knowledge results will be better this time than 2018 election”.

When asked him about alliance of CPI(M) and Congress, Assam CM termed the alliance as zero and said Congress and CPI(M) are zero in the entire country.



“There alliance would be not a big issue for us. Congress is big zero in entire nation while CPIM is another big zero in entire world and if you add them the result will be zero”, he told reporters.



Reiterating that BJP will form government again in Tripura, the senior BJP leader said, “For unity, development and rights in Tripura we have decided to contest this election alone but IPFT is always with us and this time also they are with us. But there us no doubt that BJP will only form the government in Tripura”.



Also read : Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats in Assembly polls, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma