CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury on January 26 reiterated the party's willingness to reconcile votes with regional party TIPRA Motha in order to defeat the BJP.



On January 25, the Left Alliance, led by the CPI(M), released the list of candidates for the assembly elections, giving the Congress thirteen seats. However, TIPRA Motha did not receive a seat in the seat sharing because it was unable to support the claim of Greater Tipra Land.



However, CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury stated at a press conference that all demands for the social, economic, and tribal people of TIPRA Motha's social, economic, and overall development are legitimate.



Additionally, it is unquestionably supported by CPI(M). Therefore, in the event of a vote or seat share with TIPRA Motha, CPI(M) will fully support the protection and overall development of the ADC and tribal communities' populations.



The principal opposition CPI (M) of Tripura on January 25 announced the candidate for 44 seats keeping 13 reserved for Congress.



Addressing a press conference, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar said, “Our main aim is to oust BJP from power. We came under the same banner just to oust BJP and throw the party from the state. We have appealed to all the anti-BJP secular and democratic forces to come together in a move to oust the saffron party”.

Kar further said that this time the party has introduced 24 new and fresh faces who will be contesting this election for the first time.



However, this time many veteran leaders like former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha, Sahid Chowdhury, Badal Chowdhury, Jashbir Tripura, Tapan Chakraborty and Mabasar Ali from CPI (M) relieved this time.



This time, among these 60 seats CPI (M) will contest in 43 seats, Congress in 13, CPI in 1, RSP will contest in 1 seat, and Forward Bloc in 1 while one candidate will contest in one seat as an independent. In this election, six sitting candidates will be contesting while CPI (M) state committee secretary will be contesting from the 40-Sabroom Assembly Constituency.



Also read : Tripura: CPI(M)-Congress release candidate list for assembly polls 2023