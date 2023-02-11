The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has raised concerns with regard to the deployment of police forces of Gujarat and Assam in Tripura where assembly elections are scheduled on February 16.



Raising objections to the deployment of police forces of Gujarat and Assam, CPI(M) Polit Bureau Member, Nilotpal Basu submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard. The party has demanded that only central para military forces should be deployed.

“We were greatly reassured by the tone of urgency by the Election Commission of India on the holding of a free and fair election for the Assembly in Tripura in an atmosphere free of fear and terror. In our interaction with the full commission on January 19, 2023, the sense of reassurance was further confirmed. But now certain developments are causing concern. Firstly, we have been given to understand that detachments of Assam police and the Gujarat police have been deployed for maintaining law and order, in some cases replacing the Border Security Force (BSF) units, whose conduct was inspiring the confidence of the people. The deployment of the other state police forces is unusual. More so, as this is not a general election; and implicitly requiring far less security forces which should normally be required in addition to Central security forces. The Assam Chief Minister is virtually camping in Tripura and therefore, the appearance of Assam police causes concern. Equally, the deployment of Gujarat police from the other corner of the country to this tiny North Eastern state is bound to be perceived as an extraneous factor for influencing the poll outcome. We, therefore, urge you that the conduct of a free and fair poll is also seen as such and ensure that only Central forces are deployed”, mentioned the letter by CPI(M) to the Election Commission.

The letter further stated, “We also draw your attention to the chaotic situation which emerged in conducting of the postal ballot. The letter of the secretary of the Tripura State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is attached herewith which will provide you the precise details (Annexure 1).”



CPI(M) has also brought to ECI's attention the chaotic situation that occurred during the postal ballot in Tripura. It has also demanded that Rahul Das, Bishalgarh SDPO, be fired because of serious allegations and FIRs against him.

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