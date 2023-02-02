In a new political twist, the opposition CPI(M) has decided to withdraw its candidates from 13 seats out of 60 while Congress would contest from 13 seats in the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls.

In a press statement from CPI(M) state Secretariat Body said that BJP government is running misrule in the state. Fascist terror is perpetrated with the goal of establishing a one-party dictatorship. Anti-people economics continues to take over. It has created severe problems of people's work, income and food.

“In order to free and save the state from this destruction state, extensive discussions were held between the leadership of the Pradesh Congress and with the CPI(M) on behalf of the Left Front to defeat and oust the BJP-IPFT coalition government in the upcoming assembly elections. After overall discussion, it was decided that the Congress party would contest 13 seats and the Left Front in 47 seats”, the statement reads.

It further said that it was decided that the Congress party will contest in Kailashahar, Dharmanagar, Pecharthal, Karamchhara, Kamalpur, Teliamura, Mohanpur, Agartala, Baradowali, Banmalipur, Suryamaninagar, Charilam, Matabari constituencies. But the Congress party expressed its desire to contest from Pabiachhara seat.

Before this matter was decided, the Congress party announced the list of candidates to contest in 17 seats. In this situation, CPI(M) candidates filed their nomination papers on the 13 constituencies that the Congress party had agreed to contest when a settlement could not be reached prior to the filing of nomination papers.

“Even then, talks are going on between the leadership of both the parties. The CPI (M) decided to give up the Pabiachhara seat to the Congress party instead of the Pecharthal seat, and arrangements were made to inform the Congress party leadership and requested that out of these 13 constituencies, candidates for the Congress party should be nominated to withdraw the candidates of Congress party from the seat. It is not clear what decisions and steps the Congress party leadership has taken so far”, it reads.

It said that CPIM have withdrawing their candidates from the 13 constituencies that Congress party was requested to contest including Pabiachhara.

“February 2 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature. Therefore, on February 2, CPI (M) candidates will withdraw their candidature following the rules. We hope and request the leadership of the Congress party to take necessary measures and steps to withdraw the candidates from all the constituencies they have contested outside the mentioned 13 constituencies”, it added.



Also read : Tripura Polls 2023: Seat sharing finalised, CPI(M) to fight in 47 while Congress in 13 seats