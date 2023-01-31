Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) state secretary Jiten Choudhury has demanded the immediate removal of Additional Superintendent of Police of Sepahijala district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bishalgarh and OC of Bishalgarh Police Station.



Jiten Choudhury in a letter addressing to the CEO demanded the removal of the officers alleging that three policemen have clandestine links with BJP and are in connivance with local BJP leaders.



According to CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Choudhury, alleged that the three policemen are responsible for intentionally omitting Section 302 (murder charges) in the charge-sheet of one Sahid Mia murder case.



Choudhury further alleged that the three prepared a report without any serious investigation. Choudhury claimed that because of the week police report all the accused in this murder case got bail from the court on January 30.

Jiten Choudhury alleged that not a single FIR named principle accused was in police custody for a single day. The CPI(M) state secretary demanded the removal of the officers failing which there will be many such activities ongoing even during the elections.



Choudhury has even demanded departmental proceedings against the three policemen and removal of the officers ahead of the elections.



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