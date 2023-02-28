Even as the date of election results approaches, post-poll violence is not stopping in Tripura as six persons allegedly came under attack by BJP-backed goons in Khowai district of the state.

Sources said that on the night of February 27, under the leadership of the Pradhan of the Khowai Madhya Ganki village panchayat under the Khowai district a rampage was allegedly carried out by miscreants.

In Khowai Tablabari Tantipara, who did not vote for the BJP, there were allegations of beating up of CPI(M)-supported family members allegedly by BJP-backed miscreants led by the ruling party Pradhan.

Six people, including a woman, were injured in the incident.

The injured are Sadhan Tanti, Kamal Tanti, Sumati Tanti, Rupali Naik, Anima Tanti, Shyamal Tanti.

It is known that around 10 o'clock yesterday late night, a gang of 30 to 35 people under the direction of the BJP attacked the people who are CPIM supporters.

The miscreants attacked their houses with machetes, sticks, iron rods, etc.

As a result of the beating, six people are under treatment in the district hospital with fatal injuries.

Even after the complaint by the injured family members with the police, no action was taken. A group of miscreants including Amit Debnath, Asha Shuklo Das, Ajit Debnath, who organized the attack.

They also threatened to take a look on March 2. The miscreants did not allow the injured to go to the hospital and were standing in the backyard for a long time. Later people came and took the injured to the hospital.

The injured family members said that a case will be filed against the accused at the police station.



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