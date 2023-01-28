The Excise department of Tripura has seized 475 litres of illicit liquor of Rs 1.59 lakh.

In a press release issued from the Chief Electoral office, it reads that as per the direction of the Election commission of India, the state excise department is conducting raids to curb illicit liquor selling, manufacturing and transportation on daily basis.

As per a report, the excise department seized 475.965 litres of illicit liquor on 27-01-2023 throughout the State with the value stand at Rs.1,59,363, 3 cases have been registered for violation of Excise law.

Also Read: Tripura: Police seize Rs 5.57 lakh cash in Udaipur Gomti district, two held

It further said that after date of announcement of the poll i.e. on 18 January upto 27 January, the State Excise Organization seized a total of 5918.420 litres of illicit liquor which a value stands to a total of Rs12,24,373 and a total of cases were registered 23 and total 9 persons arrested.

The Tripura Police on January 27 apprehended two people and seized Rs 5.57 lakh in cash from a car during vehicle checking in Udaipur Gomati district, said an official.

In wake of Assembly elections, police are thoroughly checking the vehicle to ensure free, fair, peaceful, and violence-free Assembly elections in Tripura.

The Election Commission has also started taking various enforcement measures.

“During Naka checking conducted by Radha Kishorepur Police Station along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at Ramesh Choumuhani, Udaipur Gomati District have recovered cash of Rs 5.57 lakh from a car today. Two persons have been arrested in this connection,” the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched in this regard.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tripura on February 16 this year.