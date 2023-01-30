As many as 305 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Tripura Legislative Assembly Election.

While on the last day of nomination submission, a total of 228 candidates submitted their nomination papers across the state.

Speaking in a press conference this evening, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that the office of the CEO has made all arrangements for the submission of nomination papers by political parties.

“Today was the last date for filing nomination papers. However not a single candidate this time faced any obstacles or problems in the submission of nomination papers. Today we have received 228 nomination papers and till January 27 the number was 77 taking the total number of candidates is 305”, said Gitte.

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In the last 2018 assembly election, the number of candidates was 297 who were in the fray.

Gitte further informed that he spoke with all the District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police of all the eight districts and not a single law and order issue was reported.

“There were no reports of violence, threats or any kind of law and order issue reported during the submission of nomination papers by candidates. I spoke with DMs, and SPs in this regard and no such incidents were reported”, said the CEO.

He further informed that soon after the completion of nomination submission, Election Commission would provide security to all the candidates for free movement.

“Scrutiny will be done tomorrow while February 2 is the last date of withdrawal candidature”, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, he informed that 25 general observers have already arrived yesterday along with 8 police observers and they have deployed in their respective jurisdictions.

“Special observed has also arrived from Meghalaya yesterday”, Gitte added.