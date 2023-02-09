With Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 nearing their dates, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the criminal, financial, educational, and gender backgrounds of the 259 candidates contesting in the elections.

According to the ADR report, of the total 259 candidates, 65 are graduates, 55 are class 12 pass and 39 are matriculated. Thirty-six candidates are class 8 pass out and nine are class 5 pass out.

"139(54%) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 116 (45%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above,” said the ADR report.

On the other hand, 2 candidates are Diploma holders and 2 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate.

In its recommendations, ADR said that the Election Commission of India and all State Election Commissions should make it mandatory in all elections to carry display boards outside every polling booth showing a summarised version of candidates’ affidavits. The polling booths should essentially display details of the candidate's criminal records, assets, liabilities and education qualifications.

Tripura will go to poll in on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2, 2023.

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