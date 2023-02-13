In order to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Tripura, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries will be sealed from February 13.

“The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram will be sealed from Monday, following instruction from the Election Commission,"

The BSF, which has been "maintaining strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border", has been asked to seal the boundary for free and fair elections, he said.

Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said the commission will launch checking at hotels, hostels and marriage halls from February 13, 72 hours before the polling, to ensure that "outsiders do stay in a particular area where he or she is not a voter".

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Stating that the ongoing campaign for the ensuing elections will end at 4 pm on Monday, the CEO said candidates can request their respective returning officers to enhance security arrangements during the voting if they face threats and intimidation. He said that casting votes through postal ballots for polling staff, security personnel and other officials is scheduled to be over on Monday.

"Over 56,000 voters have exercised their franchise through postal ballots. A total of 65,000 such ballots were issued in all the 60 assembly constituencies," he said. On the deployment of state armed police for the elections, the CEO said they are "performing duties with great integrity".

Earlier, former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar had voiced concern over the deployment of state armed police for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Elections to the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.