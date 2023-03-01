The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has clamped section 144 across the state in view of the counting of votes that will take place on March 2.

Sources from the state government said that with a view to the smooth conduct of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections, the District Magistrates of all the districts shall, in accordance with Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, 1973, have clamped section 144.

“As per the order, no one can carry sticks, iron rods, bamboo, stones, and any other articles which may be used as weapons, including all such articles. Restrictions have been imposed on gatherings of five or more persons. Besides, organizing any public gathering with or without the use of loudspeakers, the movement of two or more motorbikes and motorcars at the same time has been banned. This order will come into force from 1 March 2023 at 6 PM till 3 March 2023 at 6 AM”, the official said.

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The official further said that poll workers, CAPF and police personnel engaged in election work and vehicles used by them, media persons with valid permits, drivers and cleaners of vehicles engaged in election work, government employees engaged in routine work or members of the police, CAPF, armed forces, leaves, vegetables, fish, Medicines, vehicles engaged in transport, ambulances and patient carriers, vehicles authorized by the Returning Officer to be used by the candidates and vehicles authorized by the appropriate election authority, secondary, higher secondary students and teachers on examination duty, non-teaching staff, students, teachers, and teachers engaged in examination duties are allowed.

“All vehicles, school students, motorcycles carrying valid identity cards teachers on examination duty will be exempted from this order. Besides, the gathering in front of the counting centre in the area designated by the police authority will also be out of the scope of this order. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who disobey this order as per Section 188 of IPC”, the official added.