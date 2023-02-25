The Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 assembly constituencies to ensure the counting of votes in a free and fair manner.

“The Election Commission has appointed as many as 60 counting observers to oversee the counting of all the assembly constituencies in a free and fair manner. They are expected to arrive in Tripura by February 28”, said Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, S. Bandopadhyay.

It means the poll panel has appointed one counting observer for each assembly segment, which is the first in the northeastern state, he said.

Chief Secretary J K Sinha, CEO Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao and DGP Amitabh Ranjan have already toured all the eight districts and held meetings with the district magistrates and superintendents of police, Bandopadhyay said.

Also Read: BJP to form government in Tripura and its only matter of time: MP Biplab Kumar Deb

“They have reviewed the overall security scenario of all the districts and also taken stock of the security arrangements”, he said. Counting will be held in 21 counting halls amidst tight security, the official said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on February 24 said that it’s only a matter of time before the BJP forms the government again with an absolute majority.

Deb who arrived from Agartala today visited the Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur under the Gomati district where he said he is confident that the BJP to win with a massive majority of seats.

He said that this time votes from women will help the party to win in this election as since 2018 BJP has been working for the empowerment of women.

“BJP will win in this election with a massive majority. BJP will of course form government again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is only a matter of time. Along with this, in this election 3 per cent extra vote of women cast. After BJP formed government in Tripura, has worked for women empowerment and to make them self reliant”, said Deb.

Assembly elections were held across the northeastern state on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.