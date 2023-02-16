The office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tripura has issued show cause notices to BJP and Congress for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and sought for an explanation before February 17.

In a letter to Congress, CEO Kiran Gitte said the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura was announced by the Commission on 18 January and the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct were imposed from that date.

"Whereas, the Commission has fixed hours of the poll from 0700hrs to 1600hrs on 16.02.2023 and accordingly the forty-eight hours was started from 1600hrs on 14th February. Whereas Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 prohibits the display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus in polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area. Further, Sub-section (3) of said Section 126 explains that "election matter" means any matter intended or calculated to influence or affect the result of an election", the letter reads.

Also Read: Tripura election 2023: No major violence reported in poll-bound state, says CEO Gitte

The CEO said that an appeal for a vote in favour of INC has been tweeted from the "Tripura Congress" handle at 11. 42 AM on 16. February and post a tweet, "People of Tripura spontaneously casting vote for Congress. This time Congress will come."

"Whereas, Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 states that any person who contravenes the provisions of sub-section (1) shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine, or with both, Therefore, an opportunity is provided to you to take corrective action at the earliest and explain your party's stand for the said violation. Your explanation must reach the undersigned by 5:00 PM on 17 February ", the letter reads.

The CEO has also sought an explanation from the BJP for an appeal for a vote in favour of the BJP and tweeted "For a safe and brighter future, vote for BJP.

