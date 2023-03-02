The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Tripura till 11AM followed by Left Front and Tipra Motha and the counting for the votes of 60 seats of the Tripura Legislative Assembly which started this morning amidst high security is underway.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM with the postal ballots and counting of EVMs starting from 8.30 AM and till 10:50 Am the saffron party is leading in 27 seats, CPIM is leading in 11 seats, Congress leading in 6 seats, while Tipra Motha leading in 11 seats.

In 8 Town Bordowali after round number five Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is leading while Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha is trailing.

Besides Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who was trailing in the first round has started leading in 2nd round.

Apart from them, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee who is contesting from 9 Banamalipur Assembly Constituency is trailing while Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy is leading.

In the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency which was considered the home of the left front, BJP candidate and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik is leading.

The most surprising results came from 18 Suryamaninagar Assembly Constituencies from where heavyweight BJP leader Ram Prasad Paul has contested and is trailing while Indian National Congress is leading.

The Former minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman is also leading with 18, 136 votes from 6 Agartala Assembly Constituency.