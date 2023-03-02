The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to retain power as the party has won 32 seats out of 60 seats without any support from the ally IPFT which has managed to win one seat.

While the Left has managed to win 11, Congress win in 3 seats and Tipra Motha won 13 seats.

In this election, Congress which was nowhere in the past election has significantly increased its strength from one to three.

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While Tipra Motha floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma emerged as the show stealer by winning as many as 13 seats as perhaps this is for the first time one indigenous political party has won more than 10 seats in the state legislative.

However, if the pre-poll understanding between the Left and Congress survives even after the results it may also end up becoming the second-largest political formation after BJP-IPFT.

But the report of the Election Commission of India has shown that Tipra Motha is the single party that stands in the second position which is eventually an embarrassment for the Left parties and Congress.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has left no stone unturned to continue with its losing streak as the party drew a blank in the elections.