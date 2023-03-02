The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 2 got off to a good start as the party is leading in 21 seats in Tripura as per the early trends.

With this figure, the saffron party has got off to a good start in Tripura it is ahead by 21 seats.

On the other hand, the Tipra Motha is leading in three seats as per early trends.

The key contenders in the Tripura polls are the ruling BJP and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party.

It is worth mentioning that the saffron party ended 25 years of consecutive Left rule to clinch a majority in the 60-member House.

The general election took place on February 16 last where 28,14,584 electorates comprising 14,15,233 male and 13,99,289 female voters have been destined to exercise their franchise. But 24,66,511 electorates comprising 12,18,764 male and 12,47,705 female voters have exercised their democratic right on the day of polling in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

In this election around 259 candidates from different political parties were in the fray. Among them, 55 candidates were nominated from BJP, 47 from Left Front including one independent candidate, 42 from TIPRA Motha party, 28 from TMC, and 13 from Congress. Apart from that, parties like CPIML, TSP, and RSP have candidates in one seat each. Seven candidates contested from unrecognized political parties. The CPI(M)-led Left Front contested 47 seats, with the Congress fighting from the remaining 13 seats as part of their first-ever seat-sharing partnership in Tripura.

In the past, the CPI(M) and the Congress had been arch rivals with a bitter history of violence.

The two parties, however, came together this time on the plank of “restoration of democracy and rule of law” in the state, alleging that the same was subverted on the BJP’s watch.