Voting will begin on February 16 for the crucial Tripura Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks.

The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

Polling to the 60-member Tripura assembly is scheduled to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM.

Here are some of the interesting facts on the state assembly election.

Also Read: Tripura: 12 workers injured in clash with TIPRA Motha in Charilam constituency

This time the average number of electors per polling station stands at 843 and 97 polling stations will be managed by only women.

On the other hand, person(s) (or people) with disabilities assisted polling station stands at 44.

This time 88 Model polling station has been created and 3,337 polling stations will have the facility of webcasting.

In the 2023 assembly election, the total number of electorate stands at 28,14,584, in which male stands at 14,15,233, female stands at 13,99,289 and 62 are third genders.

Meanwhile, service voter stands at 10,344 of which 10,160 are male and 184 are female.

Further PwD voters stand at 17,297, 80+ years voters stand at 37,985 and 100+ voters stand at 766.

