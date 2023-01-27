In a new political twist, ahead of the forthcoming assembly election, CPI (M) MLA Moboshar Ali and former minister and former Trinamool congress president Subal Bhowmik joined BJP at New Delhi.

Sources from CPIM have claimed that the trouble in CPIM started brewing soon after the declaration of the candidates list for the ensuing assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Moboshar who won the last 2018 Assembly election from the Kailashahar assembly constituency in Unakoti district, will not contest as the seat was kept reserved for Congress candidate Birajit Sinha after CPIM and Congress came in an understanding of seat sharing.

Though India Today NE couldn’t connect Ali on the issue, but CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury has admitted the fact the MLA Ali is joining BJP.

“We have also heard about the news and we inquired about it which came out as true. This is very unfortunate that Moboshar Ali who was an active leader of CPIM and had served as MLA has joined BJP. Because of the current political situation and to save the democracy we had a seat adjustment with Congress and after consulting with him we have keep this seat left for a Congress candidate. He himself said that to restore democracy he will not contest this time. But what we have seen that he changed his mind completely which is really very unfortunate”, said CPIM state committee secretary.

Claiming that no one will support this step of Moboshar, Jitendra said, “No one will support it. It’s true that we could not give him ticket this time but the outburst was not expected”.

He however said such steps would not harm the strategy of CPIM and Congress.

Subal Bhowmik who was a Congressman had changed party seventh times has joined BJP which he left, then joined Trinamool Congress as state president. He however joined the BJP again today ahead of the poll.

Both the leader today joined the saffron camp in presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra,

Speaking with reporters Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “This is good news that two leaders have joined BJP today. I wholeheartedly welcome them. They have impressed with the work of PM Modi and that is why they joined BJP. In 2023 election will be held and following this election and with their joining the party will be stronger. Our government both in central and state are working in a transparent way and the party will form government again”.