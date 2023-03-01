A day before the counting of polls in Tripura, the state police has arrested four persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 3 crore from Ganganagar area under Dhalai district on March 1.

Sources said that like every day, today also Tripura police along with Tripura State Rifles Jawans were checking vehicles on national highway in Gandacherra under Dhalai district.

During the search operation Police recovered around 2000 kgs of cannabis from a container truck and from car in the Naka Point of Ganganagar in Dhalai district.

Police sources said that the success came by the joint venture of Ganganagar Police Station and TSR Jawan. And detained four youths and started interrogation.

The police later said that the price would be around Rs 3 crore.



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