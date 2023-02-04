Candidate Name: Hollywood Chakma,

Party Name: Tipra Motha

Constituency: 59-Pecharthal (ST) Assembly constituency.

Early Life: He is from Madhab Master Para, Longtorai Valley, Dhalai District. He is 37 years old. His father's name is Prasanta Chakma.

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Education: He completed his Higher Secondary under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the year 2006.

By profession, he is a social worker.

Chakma is one of the most trusted lieutenants of TIPRA who started his political career with the Congress party and followed the footsteps of Debbarman to build TIPRA from scratch.

In this year's Assembly Election 2023, he will contest as Tipra Motha candidate from the 59-Pecharthal (ST) Assembly constituency.